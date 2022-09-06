Drs Sam and Mark Bailey interview the incredible authors David Parker & Dawn Lester. Full show notes here.
David Parker & Dawn Lester: ”More people have woken up now, than ever before.”
Sep 06, 2022
Dr Sam Bailey
Dr Sam Bailey is a medically trained doctor who makes health podcasts on questions from her viewers.
She is the co-author of "The Final Pandemic, "Terrain Therapy" and "Virus Mania."Dr Sam Bailey is a medically trained doctor who makes health podcasts on questions from her viewers. She is the co-author of "The Final Pandemic, "Terrain Therapy" and "Virus Mania."
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