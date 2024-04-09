Dan Roytas: Can You Catch A Cold?

Daniel Roytas is a naturopath, nutritionist, and physical therapist with over 10 years of clinical experience as well as being a lecturer at many of Australia’s leading natural medicine colleges and universities.

In 2020 with the onset of the COVID-19 era, Daniel started questioning much of what he thought were scientific facts and embarked on a new phase of private research. He launched the Humanley platform and has featured discussions with many of the world’s foremost heterodox thinkers in health and science. After facing professional difficulties for publicly sharing his research findings, Daniel decided to forge a new path where he would not submit to scientific dogma or other people’s rules.

As part of this journey he has just published an incredible new book titled “Can you catch a cold?”. It is the culmination of several years of focussed research and takes its place as the most comprehensive account of human contagion experiments ever seen. This one-of-a-kind book is a must read and reveals many of the buried and inconvenient clinical experiments that go against germ theory and the mainstream claims. I had the honour of writing the foreword for “Can you catch a cold?” and will also be recording an audiobook version later this year.

