Dr Sam BaileyAre Viruses Even A Scientific Theory?51×0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -19:10-19:10Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.Are Viruses Even A Scientific Theory?Dr Sam BaileyAug 02, 20225ShareAre viruses even a scientific theory?Show notes here.Discussion about this episodeCommentsRestacksDr Sam BaileyDr Sam Bailey is a medically trained doctor who makes health podcasts on questions from her viewers. She is the co-author of "The Final Pandemic, "Terrain Therapy" and "Virus Mania."Dr Sam Bailey is a medically trained doctor who makes health podcasts on questions from her viewers. She is the co-author of "The Final Pandemic, "Terrain Therapy" and "Virus Mania."SubscribeListen onSubstack AppSpotifyRSS FeedAppears in episodeDr Sam BaileyRecent EpisodesDrs Bailey Q&A 17 March 202618 hrs ago • Dr Sam Bailey and Dr Mark BaileyRubella Vaccines: What You NEED To KnowMar 10 • Dr Sam BaileyDrs Bailey Q&A 3 March 2026Mar 3 • Dr Sam BaileyWhy Are We Burning Beehives?Feb 24 • Dr Sam BaileyDrs Bailey Q&A 17 February 2026Feb 17 • Dr Sam Bailey and Dr Mark BaileyLocked in a small room with flu sufferers — but no one caught it. Why?Feb 10 • Dr Sam BaileyDrs Bailey Q&A 3 February 2026Feb 3 • Dr Sam Bailey and Dr Mark Bailey10 Truths About Health We Were Never TaughtJan 27 • Dr Sam Bailey