The Truth About Parvovirus

Over the past six years we have published refutations of almost all of the world’s best known “viruses”. Due to the COVID-19 story this has often focussed on coronaviruses but we are also going through the other alleged human viruses one by one. Additionally, we have investigated plant diseases due to the the original “isolation” claim: the tobacco mosaic virus.
By popular request, this video investigates one of the most famous and feared animal illnesses, being ‘canine parvovirus’. Although some alleged viruses such as rabies are said to affect both man’s best friend and us, parvovirus is apparently dog family specific. It is a feared diagnosis as it has a high fatality rate and comes with the widespread claim that vaccination is the only effective preventative.
However, there are many questions to be answered in the intriguing tale of Parvo. For example, why did a new disease suddenly appear in dogs in the 1970s and how were the vaccines rolled out so quickly? To answer this, and much more, we dug up some old publications that proved to be very revealing…
