The Bigelsen Family Explain Terrain

In 2020, the COVID-19 fairytale woke many of us up to virological and germ “theory” fraud as well as the wider problems of allopathic medicine. The legendary Harvey Bigelsen, MD was no stranger to these issues but sadly passed away in 2019, just before a resurgence of interest in his work. Fortunately, his sons Adam and Josh had been learning from him for years and Mark and I had the pleasure of several conversations with them at the 2025 Wise Traditions Conference.

In this interview with the Bigelsen brothers we cover:

– Dr Harvey Bigelsen’s journey from allopathic surgeon to natural health advocate

– Persecution by the medical authorities for going against the establishment

– ‘Homotoxicology’ and the body’s response from initial insult to eventual cancer

– How many pharmaceuticals “improve” symptoms but deepen disease

– Why cancer and prescription drug use is increasing

– How terrain theory works, pleomorphism and why “parasites” are so important in nature

– The nonsensical allopathic diagnosis of “auto-immune” disease

One of the most fascinating aspects of the Bigelsen’s work is that of holographic blood analysis. However, while it can provide startling revelations into someone’s state of health, the brothers caution that many people have been misinterpreting these images during the COVID era. The Baileys and the Bigelsens certainly connect on many levels but perhaps most importantly: how to reduce fear and feel great about health and healing!

