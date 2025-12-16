Inside the Antivaxxer Mind

The “Healthcare System” is a trillion-dollar industry that primarily serves itself along with the associated political and corporate beneficiaries. As we witnessed during the COVID-19 Fraud, the juggernaut is now so pervasive that it can be used to shut down the world. Crucially, much of its apparent authority and influence is sustained through conditioning the population to fear “germs” and contagion.
In turn, the belief in contagious and disease-causing germs is vital to the widespread acceptance of vaccines from childhood through to old age. Many narratives have been foisted on the public to create an illusion that vaccines have contributed to our health and wellbeing. It is one of the biggest lies ever told as we have exposed many times including here, here and here.
The establishment detests all anti-vaxxers but they reserve their full vengeance for doctors and scientists who speak out against the practice. They claim that we are conspiracy theorists that use selective evidence to deceive others – sometimes with an aim to make “profits”. The problem for the vaccine advocates is that their explanations about the minds of many anti-vaxxers make no sense at all…
References
