Doctor: Why I Refused My Baby’s Vitamin K Shot

Along with vaccines, vitamin K injections in the newborn are heavily pushed on parents by the medico-pharmaceutical “healthcare” system. We are told that all babies are in a state of vitamin K deficiency at birth which puts them at risk of serious bleeding and even death. According to this narrative, the best remedy is another “safe and effective” medical intervention.

Almost all of the major medical institutions state that the health benefits of “prophylactic” vitamin K injections are unequivocal. They claim this has been established through large scientific studies that collected data over several decades. But what did these studies actually show (and what did they ignore)?

Like folic acid, vitamin K is an issue that has caused a huge amount of anxiety for pregnant and nursing mothers. Should this intervention be considered for any newborns or is it a distraction from much more important factors? In this video I will also share the decision I made when I last gave birth in 2021.

