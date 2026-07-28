The Biggest LIES About Cholesterol

All of us that have been living since World War II have been subjected to one of the biggest propaganda campaigns of all time. It is a narrative concerning cholesterol and dietary fats and how they result in serious illness such as heart attacks and strokes. It has led to the wholesale abandonment of traditional diets and populations switching to supposedly healthy low-fat foods.

We have previously exposed the pseudoscience of the industry’s ‘Food Pyramids‘ and now we look more closely at the medicalisation of the narrative. It had already captured our attention when we alerted the public to “10 Ways You are Being Tricked by the CDC“. Claiming that the health of a nation has improved is bad enough, using it as a cover story for the healthcare system hoax is a crime.

In the video I outline the science of cholesterol and the recommended “treatment” with statins, one of the pharmaceutical industry’s blockbuster drugs. Do you need to worry about lipid and cholesterol tests or, like blood pressure, are they false targets? Finally, how does this relate to terrain theory and finding your best path to true health through natural lifestyles and diet.

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