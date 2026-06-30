The Biggest LIES About Blood Pressure

According to the establishment data about half of us are going to be diagnosed with hypertension, or “high blood pressure” in our lifetimes. The disease is said to come with all sorts of nasty complications including heart attacks, strokes and premature death. Furthermore, there are highly-powered clinical studies that apparently show the convincing benefits of blood pressure medications.

We have gone on record stating that, “the healthcare System is a hoax” and, in fact, a veritable “killing field“. Additionally, we have exposed at least “10 ways we are being tricked by the CDC” and the fallacies of screening. However, is the blood pressure issue in a different category altogether?

In this video we investigate what you should know about blood pressure and where the real risks to health come from. Should medications be considered in some circumstance or have the scientific studies been misinterpreted? Finally, we question whether hypertension is even a specific disease entity or something else entirely.

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