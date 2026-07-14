5 Medical Words That Don't Mean What You Think

The COVID-19 Fraud inspired my husband Mark and I to commence independent investigations into our profession in early 2020. Disturbingly, we discovered that the definitions of many words in medical science had been clouded in order to promulgate industry narratives. One of the biggest scams was the word ‘isolation’ and we joined critics such as The Perth Group, in concluding that the virologists have no clothes.

Over the years we have seen how the word ‘contagion’ was also changed in order to match germ “theory”. Daniel Roytas’ 2024 book Can You Can a Cold? brilliantly expounded on this theme and showed why the old definition was more accurate. The commonsense and timeless What Really Makes You Ill? by Dawn Lester & David Parker is also a masterclass in this department.

The unifying theme for all of us publishing in this space is washing off the lies to get closer to the truth. This is in contrast to the gross deception from the medico-pharmaceutical industry which has led to the diabolical Healthcare System Hoax. In this video we examine five words that you should know about in order to help navigate safe passage to true health.

References