The Dark Side of Foot-and-Mouth Disease

The 1800s heralded the birth of germ theory and the nascent vaccine market through names such as Louis Pasteur and Robert Koch. We have dedicated numerous publications to refuting the germ “theory” and the erroneous concept of “pathogens“. Unfortunately, the germ hypothesis also paved the way for virology, even though the reality of any “virus” has always been intangible.

In many ways the 1890s were the beginning of the history of virology. According to the virologists, the first virus to be discovered was the Tobacco Mosaic Virus, something that should have been “The beginning & end of virology”. A lesser known part of this decade is that soon afterwards the first animal virus, foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) virus, was also said to be found.

This is not a matter of trivia because in several parts of the world we are now being threatened with major FMD outbreaks. While this is not a direct threat to human health, there is the menace of mass animal slaughter as we have documented in Virus Mania, The Final Pandemic and several videos. So in this presentation we analyse the 1898 report that launched the FMD narrative and how it continues to take the current responses in a very dangerous direction.

References