The Dark Side of Foot-and-Mouth Disease

The 1800s heralded the birth of germ theory and the nascent vaccine market through names such as Louis Pasteur and Robert Koch. We have dedicated numerous publications to refuting the germ “theory” and the erroneous concept of “pathogens“. Unfortunately, the germ hypothesis also paved the way for virology, even though the reality of any “virus” has always been intangible.
In many ways the 1890s were the beginning of the history of virology. According to the virologists, the first virus to be discovered was the Tobacco Mosaic Virus, something that should have been “The beginning & end of virology”. A lesser known part of this decade is that soon afterwards the first animal virus, foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) virus, was also said to be found.
This is not a matter of trivia because in several parts of the world we are now being threatened with major FMD outbreaks. While this is not a direct threat to human health, there is the menace of mass animal slaughter as we have documented in Virus Mania, The Final Pandemic and several videos. So in this presentation we analyse the 1898 report that launched the FMD narrative and how it continues to take the current responses in a very dangerous direction.
References
“Foot-and-Mouth Disease”, United States Department of Agriculture (accessed 5 Jun 2026)
“Foot-and-mouth disease”, Wikipedia, (accessed 4 Jun 2026)
“The Pathogenesis of Foot-and-Mouth Disease I: Viral Pathways in Cattle”, Transboundary and Emerging Diseases, 2 Mar 2011
“The Pathogenesis of Foot-and-Mouth Disease II…”, Transboundary and Emerging Diseases, 5 Jun 2011
“transboundary”, Collins online dictionary (accessed 4 Jun 2026)
“Tobacco Mosaic “Virus” – The beginning & end of virology”, Dr Sam Bailey, 5 April 2022
“Report of the Commission for the Investigation of Foot-and-Mouth Disease at the Institute for Infectious Diseases, Berlin”, F. Loeffler & P. Frosch, 1898
A Farewell to Virology, Dr Mark Bailey, 2022
Virus, Bacteriophage & Single “Virus” Genomics, Dr Mark Bailey, 20 Jul 2024
“The ‘Virus’ Concept”, Mike Stone, 19 August 2023
“Minister John Steenhuisen on fight against Foot-and-Mouth Disease”, South African Government, 18 Dec 2025 (archived)
Chapter: 3.1.8, “Foot and mouth disease (infection with foot and mouth disease virus)” in Manual of Diagnostic Tests and Vaccines for Terrestrial Animals, World Organisation for Animal Health (2025 update)
“The FBI Laboratory 2007 Report”, United States Department of Justice (archived)
“Electron Microscopy and Unidentified ‘Viral’ Objects”, Dr Sam Bailey, 16 Feb 2022