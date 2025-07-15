Diphtheria Disinformation

Diphtheria was once a much-feared disease with a high mortality rate, particularly among children. Then during the 20th century it almost disappeared in developed countries with the medico-pharmaceutical establishment claiming credit for this situation. However, we know that such vast improvements in health cannot be attributed to vaccines and antibiotics, or in fact most modern medicine.

In the current era it is far more common to see sickness and alleged "pandemics" blamed on viruses. This is because it takes a 29,000-word essay to undo a history of virological pseudoscience and the imagined entities. (For those not wanting to get bogged down in the technical details, we do offer a light-hearted 15-minute video.)

Diphtheria on the other hand is said to be caused by a bacterium, something that can be shown to exist. Germ theory adherents often dismiss Koch's postulates as being unrealistic or irrelevant, so the claim that Corynebacterium diphtheriae fulfilled the postulates[1] should pique our interest! In this video we analyse the key original papers and what led to one of the most widely-used vaccines in history.

1. e.g. "Diphtheria", Wikipedia (accessed 11 Jul 2025)

