Taking Away Your Chickens

While everyone has been distracted by the COVID-19 fraud, many other aspects of the globalists' agenda have been cooking in the background. One of them is the removal of poultry and eggs from the food supply.

The so-called Avian Flu is being used as the excuse to cull hundreds of millions of birds. It may be a surprise to some people that this is essentially a reboot of a narrative that was first tested two decades ago.

In 2005, a publication blew apart the fraudulent science used to invent a non-existent pandemic. Let's have a look at the paper they don't want you to know about as they attempt to take away your chickens.

