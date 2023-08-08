Will I Be Struck Off?

For the past three years, the New Zealand “authorities” have been trying to work out a way to silence me including threats of prosecution. It looks like they are having a final crack at me and have scheduled a public show “trial” in an act of desperation. Apparently, they are presenting “charges” that may result in me being struck off.

In 2021, I elected not to renew my medical practicing certificate as I didn’t want anything more to do with allopathic medicine, so what is this all about?

Let’s have a look at their farcical “investigation”, including some of their attempts to intimidate me and how I have foiled them…

