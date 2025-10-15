Dr Sam Bailey

Factscinator
3d

🎧💥 THE END OF ’VIROLOGY’ TOUR 💥🎧

October 18–20 | High in the Utah Mountains

Get ready to drop the contagion myth and crank up the frequency of truth — as DJs Mark Bailey, Samantha Bailey, Tom Cowan, and Andrew Kaufman headline the most infectiously liberating bash of the year!

🔥 Featured Tracks:

🎵 Wise Traditions

💉 Fake Pandemics

🧫 CPEs Mean Shit

🚫 No Controls

🐒 Monkey Business

🎶 …and the movement’s ultimate anthem — No Virus!!

💃 Dance your way out of the Germ Theory PsyOp and into health sovereignty! 🕺🕺

🎟️ Tickets are vanishing faster than belief in “safe and effective.“

This isn’t just a party — it’s a postmortem on pseudoscience.

Join the vibe. Join the movement.

Join The End of ’Virology.’ 🦠🚫🎉🕺

2 replies
Ralph's avatar
Ralph
3d

Good luck and Godspeed, Sam and Mark!

May you have great success in your influence and the propagation of the truth.

