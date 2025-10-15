Next week there will be no scheduled video as Mark and I will be in the United States. However, we are not on holiday and will be giving a number of talks at the Wise Traditions Conference in Salt Lake City, Utah from October 17-20. If you have not already seen it then please watch my recent interview with Sally Fallon Morell of the Weston A. Price Foundation.

If you are attending the conference in person then feel free to introduce yourself to Mark and I, and let us know about what brought you to the event.

For those that are not attending the conference in person there is still the option of signing up for live-streamed talks at this link: https://www.wisetraditions.org/recordings

(On sale now, 25% off for a limited time: Sale ends October 16, 2025)

Here are the talks that we will be giving:

Friday, October 18

7.30-9.30pm (MDT) Dr Samantha Bailey: SECRETS OF A STAGED PANDEMIC [In person - Being live streamed]

Saturday, October 19

11.00am-12.15pm (MDT) Dr Samantha Bailey: THE TRUTH ABOUT LYME DISEASE [In person - Being live streamed]

6:30–9:30pm (MDT) Dr Mark Bailey: AWARDS BANQUET AND KEYNOTE: VIROLOGY’S FINAL DAYS [In person - Being live streamed]

Sunday, October 20

10.45am-12pm Dr Mark Bailey: A LOGICAL END TO VIROLOGY

1:30–2:45pm (MDT) Drs Mark Bailey, Samantha Bailey, Tom Cowan, Andrew Kaufman “Virus Deniers Unite Panel” [In person - Being live streamed]