Trump's Tylenol Twist

It never ceases to amaze us when people start talking about President Trump as though he is one of the “good guys”. He had a starring role in the COVID-19 Fraud and loves to “do business” with his corporate friends in the medico-pharmaceutical killing fields. However, could he now be on the right track with his recent criticism of Tylenol (aka paracetamol) and its link to autism?

Regardless of how autism is defined, it is clear that a large proportion of children in the present era are not healthy. The problem has become so big that governments such as the Trump administration are being forced to say something. But why is the issue of vaccines not being addressed as the main problem?

For most people, COVID-19 appeared to be a discrete event but those paying attention can appreciate that it is part of a continuous Real and Sickening agenda. In this video we explore the concept of “Cooling the Mark out”, notably mentioned by Dr Denis Rancourt in 2024, and how it relates to the wider scheme in motion. When it comes to certain aspects of this game, the show must go on even when the con is right out in the open…

For more coverage you can also read “The Trump Card” where Mike Stone further outlines the gambit, “played to protect Big Pharma, not expose it.”

References