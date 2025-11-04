Top 10 Reasons to Be a STRUCK OFF Doctor

In 2005 I completed six years of medical training and started work as a hospital-based doctor. It was here where I met my husband Mark who was considered a ‘veteran’ resident doctor with six years of practice already under his belt. However, it was not to be our lives’ work: Mark quit the medical profession in 2016 while I left permanently in the early days of The COVID-19 Fraud.

The system rewards doctors with praise and almost guaranteed high incomes leading many participants to believe they are doing the right thing. It is paradigm changing to find out that the Healthcare System is a Hoax and, in fact, Medicine is a Killing Field. Nevertheless, it all starts to make sense when it is realised that the foundational concepts such as Germ Theory are invalid.

Once you are aware of the fatal flaws in allopathic medicine you have an ethical duty to speak out about its catastrophic harms. Just as important is the instruction of how to be truly well through Terrain Therapy. But beware – the system is not going to accommodate this behaviour so in this video we outline the top 10 reasons for being a STRUCK OFF doctor.

