The REAL Reasons Why You Get Sick (It’s Not a Virus)

In 2021, Drs Mark Bailey and John Bevan-Smith published The COVID-19 Fraud & War on Humanity, an essay outlining why the belief in viruses as contagious, disease-causing entities had become an existential threat. The narratives stemming from virology’s pseudoscience are now used to control populations in every possible way by keeping them in a state of fear. The phantom “viruses” and the invented “countermeasures” also enable vast transfers of wealth from the public to governments and their favoured friends, while allowing real and sickening globalist agendas to roll on.

Unfortunately, even many of those in the health freedom community have fallen for the virus narratives. The recent “Lab Leak: The True Origins of COVID-19” story promoted by the US government is so absurd that it looks like a Hollywood production – a theme we covered in The Final Pandemic as well as many of our videos. The cheerleaders for Donald Trump and RFK Jr. don’t seem to realise that the underlying fraud of the “virus” remains as the main plot device to advance the biosecurity surveillance state (or something worse).

It is therefore more important than ever to help more people see beyond the virus model, both for their own health and the future of humanity. While for some individuals this requires a scientific treatise such as Mark’s A Farewell to Virology, for many others they simply want to know, “if it’s not a virus, what’s making me sick then?” In this video, I answer that question with my top 40 reasons…