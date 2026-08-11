The onset of the COVID-19 fraud in early 2020 created a wave of resistance against what many people claimed was “government overreach”. However, most nations declared that nothing “illegal” took place even when their actions caused devastation and deaths. Although this might seem shocking, it comes as no surprise when a stark truth is realised: the state is the judge in its own cause.

In 2023, we produced a video version of “The Mortal God Drops Its Mask” by W.D. James. The essay exposed the ideological and euphemistic notions of the ‘state’ for what it really is: a blunt instrument to crush dissent and individuals’ rights. Now in a new essay, “The Predatory Logic of the State”, Agustín Toptschij expands on the concept to explain why the state is not just dangerous but an active predator of civilisation.

Indeed, our enemy “prowls around like a roaring lion looking for someone to devour.” (1 Peter 5:8) It may seem to be a depressing situation but those in the Austrian tradition of Human Action will appreciate that our choices influence the outcome. As Paul Cudenec said in 2024, “The Corruption is Real and Sickening” but we can and should do something about it!

Agustín Toptschij (b. 1998) is an independent Argentine researcher in the Austrian-Hoppean tradition. He can be found and supported here:

https://toptschij.carrd.co/

His essay, “The Predatory Logic of the State” was first published at mises.org on the 16th of July, 2026.