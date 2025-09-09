The PARASITE Panic

We called one of our books The Final Pandemic to signal that the COVID-19 fraud had alerted too many people to the legitimacy of “pandemics”. Thankfully the event also woke up millions pf people to the fraudulent practice of vaccination. The task of Unmasking the Viral Paradigm has been somewhat more difficult but the ‘no virus’ community continues to grow every day.
Unfortunately, as old fear-inducing narratives are shown to be false, new ones pop up to replace them. One such story currently doing the rounds is that of parasites – apparently they are causing all manner of health problems including cancer. While we have formally addressed the problems with germ theory in many of our publications, to date we have mostly discussed parasites in interviews and some Q&A sessions.
Therefore, we decided it was time to dedicate a video to the topic of parasites and their true role in human health. In this presentation I will outline different types of “parasites” and the pointless war that the allopathic system is waging against them. Also brought to light is a 1913 paper containing unique human experiments – while this has been cited as foundational evidence for pathogenic parasites, in reality it revealed something quite different…
