The Greatest Scam Exposed...

While my husband Mark and I woke up to the fraud of virology and germ theory in 2020, it was over a decade earlier that we discovered the fraud of government. So it was only natural that we were going to have a fantastic conversation with Etienne de la Boetie², the author of “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History, Exposed! and To See The Cage Is To Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control The Many. We are all voluntaryists, vehemently against the corruption and compulsion that is "legalised" slavery, and passionate about helping others see beyond captivity.

Etienne is the founder of the Art of Liberty Foundation, and the editor of the Art of Liberty Daily News. In addition to his publications, he has been networking with libertarian projects around the world and helping demonstrate what can be done on the ground. In plain language and with striking visuals, his books outline how government can never be legitimate as by nature it violates voluntary principles and relies on coercion, if not overt violence.

Our wide-ranging discussion includes: the organisations involved in controlling the narratives, the techniques that are used to mass manipulate the public, and how the irrational belief in government is instilled from childhood. Although this covers some sinister themes, I am sure you will appreciate that we are all optimists and like to poke fun at the tyrants, including through Etienne's classic memes!

Please help us to support his work, including through his new book To See The Cage Is To Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many. His exciting new book is hitting the shelves in just 5 days—get ready to be captivated!

References:

Follow Etienne on Substack

The Art of Liberty Foundation

To See The Cage Is To Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many

“Government” - The Biggest Scam in History, Exposed!

Etienne talking about COVID scam in Mar 2020

Voluntary Living w/ David James Rodriguez - YouTube