The Final Destination of AI

The COVID-19 Fraud & War on Humanity officially started in 2020 but has been about more than an alleged “pandemic”. The surrounding issues have also involved a much longer timeframe than the last few years. Disturbingly amongst this chaos has been a theme concerning the ‘digitalisation’ of individuals and their insertion into a dehumanising ‘AI’ control grid.

Two authors who are well aware of the implications for humanity are Eric Coppolino and Paul Cudenec. Eric first appeared on my platform in 2022 when he spoke about “The COVID Chronology” and “The Digital Seduction of COVID-19”. Then through W.D. James and the brilliant “Mortal God Drops Its Mask” we were introduced to Paul Cudenec. My video version of Paul’s essay “The Corruption is Real and Sickening” was very well-received and should not be missed.

In this new feature video, our authors observe that humanity appears to be at a major crossroad and the next phase could be very dark. However, both Paul and Eric have an inescapable optimism that shines through in their ability to highlight the satirical elements of our predicament. At the heart of it this is a spiritual issue and those of us that have faith can prepare to rise above any technological enslavement!

Eric Coppolino’s website and Substack

Paul Cudenec’s website and Substack

W.D. James’ Substack

References