Placebo vs Nocebo

When Mark and I were trained as medical doctors we were advised that it was “unethical” to give placebos, even if it cured the patient. We then worked in clinical trials research where both the placebo effect and its opposite, the nocebo effect were considered to be annoying phenomena. The pharmaceutical industry also had its own definition of “placebo”, including the injection of toxic aluminium adjuvants.

However, as we moved even further from the allopathic ‘Killing Fields’, we realised that there was something wrong with this whole paradigm. The insight coincided with our republishing the work and wisdom of Dr Ulric Williams in the book Terrain Therapy. The issue is also something that Daniel Roytas has examined, as evidenced in his pivotal publication Can You Catch A Cold?

In this video I will outline the history of the placebo and nocebo effects and how the concepts have been corrupted. It is something that is important to everyone as it includes some of the real reasons why you get sick. However, as we will see, there is a very simple path to true health and prosperity through right thinking and right living.

