Despite our ongoing publications, New Zealand's mainstream media have conspicuously avoided any coverage of me for two years. For some reason that changed this week and they are featuring my name in the headlines again. Never mind that I had already anticipated their move and published "Exposing The Plan To Extort Dr Sam" two months earlier.

Unfortunately for these media outlets the latest attempt to smear and discredit me has backfired as almost all of the comments on their platforms have been in my support. Far more people are now aware that COVID-19 was a scam and they are tired of the lies. Furthermore, they can see straight through the Medical Council's attempts to persecute me for my publications and claim that I owe them almost $160,000 for a trial held in my absence.

There is a comical side to this spectacle such as the charge sheet against me which included "Covid-19 (Established)" - please let us know if you know what this "charge" means! And after five years we are still waiting for the New Zealand media to mention my husband and co-author Dr Mark Bailey. They once ran stories when he was seven-time national duathlon champion but have avoided A Farewell to Virology as it heads towards 300,000 views on our website alone.

Anyway, please check out the latest coverage from independent journalist Kelvyn Alp here.

Addendum: Jon Rappoport’s coverage can be found here 👇