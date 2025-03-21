Despite our ongoing publications, New Zealand's mainstream media have conspicuously avoided any coverage of me for two years. For some reason that changed this week and they are featuring my name in the headlines again. Never mind that I had already anticipated their move and published "Exposing The Plan To Extort Dr Sam" two months earlier.
Unfortunately for these media outlets the latest attempt to smear and discredit me has backfired as almost all of the comments on their platforms have been in my support. Far more people are now aware that COVID-19 was a scam and they are tired of the lies. Furthermore, they can see straight through the Medical Council's attempts to persecute me for my publications and claim that I owe them almost $160,000 for a trial held in my absence.
There is a comical side to this spectacle such as the charge sheet against me which included "Covid-19 (Established)" - please let us know if you know what this "charge" means! And after five years we are still waiting for the New Zealand media to mention my husband and co-author Dr Mark Bailey. They once ran stories when he was seven-time national duathlon champion but have avoided A Farewell to Virology as it heads towards 300,000 views on our website alone.
Anyway, please check out the latest coverage from independent journalist Kelvyn Alp here.
Addendum: Jon Rappoport’s coverage can be found here 👇
From England, I and others stand with you Dr Sam Bailey and Dr Mark Bailey in your relentless efforts to bring the truth to light, and prove that the villains are not the doctors that have stepped away from the corruption but the corrupt governments and pharmaceutical industries (and those who pull the puppet strings above them) who seem determined to create chaos and death and illness to the great unwashed. We are onto them in droves now and many groups are petitioning the government and setting up alternative ways to counteract the devious and dangerous processes that conveniently divide us. Sadly for them, with people like you both, they are likely to fail spectacularly. The division is becoming more about us and them, not two sides of humanity out here as they were hoping. Thank you for your honest and exceptional hard work on everyone's behalf. x
Keep on fighting against them Dr. Sam, the world can see how corrupt they are.