I am back in the headlines again due to another "prosecution" attempt! It has only been a few months since the corporate media last tried to smear me and got publicly roasted. Ironically, because trust in the NZ media has crashed to an all time low, their articles have been driving new supporters to our work.

In 2023, the first kangaroo court was held in Christchurch in my absence. Amusingly, the farcical proceedings had the prosecutors running for cover when members of the public gave them some well-deserved feedback. This time they have elected to restrict the show trial to an online format, no doubt to avoid a similar embarrassment. We have heard that they are threatening a $10,000 fine if anyone records the panel or their hand-picked establishment "experts" - not much compared to the $160,000 they are trying to extort from me.

What is exciting about this latest prosecution is that they want the public to know that I “deny" both the existence of 'HIV' as well as gonorrhoea being a sexually transmitted disease. If they reported accurately, they would actually say that Mark and I have outlined the lack of evidence for an infectious 'HIV' particle, and the lack of evidence for gonorrhoea being caused by Neisseria gonorrhoeae through “contagion”. (Speaking of Dr Mark Bailey, the MSM's avoidance of mentioning him continues - surely they want to point out A Farewell to Virology, his formal refutation of the ENTIRE virus model?)

For the record, I have not applied for a medical licence since 2020 and was never subject to conditions or had even a single patient complaint in 15 years of medical practice. So once again it is laughable as they try to bring charges against me for my publications. The “authorities” know that Mark and I were fully trained in allopathic medicine but now provide detailed scientific rebuttals against the majority of its claims. They tried unsuccessfully to stop our publications in 2020 and now we are their worst nightmare.

Their latest desperation includes using my 2022 video series of ‘The Yin & Yang of HIV’ as "evidence" against me. Never mind that on that occasion I was presenting an essay by Dr Valendar Turner and Andrew McIntyre. Will there also be an attempt to prosecute me based on my interviews of Jon Rappoport, who has pointed out the 'HIV' scam since the 1980s? The Medical Clowns of New Zealand (MCNZ) are on a hiding to nothing as the Drs Bailey have hundreds of publications to back our position.

After the observations we made in "What The Media Won’t Mention About RFK Jr.", you have to wonder whether the NZ media got the memo? Usually the medico-pharmaceutical industry and their media mouth-pieces want to keep the conversation limited to "anti-vaxxers". Raising awareness about the upstream refutations of virology and the fallacies of germ theory is a risky play. So please cheer on the mainstream media as they help us expose not only these issues but the wider “Healthcare System Hoax"!