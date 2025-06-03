Motherhood, Medicine, & Vaccine Injury

In this deeply moving interview, registered nurse and mother Jennifer Walters shares her family’s powerful story of vaccine injury, medical awakening, and the fight for her son’s recovery. Drawing from both personal and professional experience, Jen offers rare insight into the intersection of modern medicine, parental intuition, and healing outside the system.

We discussed:

Her son’s sudden decline following routine childhood vaccinations

Early signs of injury and the dismissive response from medical professionals

The emotional toll of navigating a broken healthcare system

Her background growing up with a brain-injured sister — and how it shaped her instincts

How her nursing education conflicted with her lived experience

Finding support through other moms

The role of diet, detox, and holistic approaches in her son’s recovery

Lessons learned about trust, research, and informed decision-making

This interview is a must-watch for parents, practitioners, and anyone questioning mainstream narratives around health and healing.

References