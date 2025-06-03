Dr Sam Bailey

Dr Sam Bailey

Motherhood, Medicine, & Vaccine Injury

Jun 03, 2025
In this deeply moving interview, registered nurse and mother Jennifer Walters shares her family’s powerful story of vaccine injury, medical awakening, and the fight for her son’s recovery. Drawing from both personal and professional experience, Jen offers rare insight into the intersection of modern medicine, parental intuition, and healing outside the system.

We discussed:

  • Her son’s sudden decline following routine childhood vaccinations

  • Early signs of injury and the dismissive response from medical professionals

  • The emotional toll of navigating a broken healthcare system

  • Her background growing up with a brain-injured sister — and how it shaped her instincts

  • How her nursing education conflicted with her lived experience

  • Finding support through other moms

  • The role of diet, detox, and holistic approaches in her son’s recovery

  • Lessons learned about trust, research, and informed decision-making

This interview is a must-watch for parents, practitioners, and anyone questioning mainstream narratives around health and healing.

👉 Get 10% Off Solari.com Membership!
Use code DRSAM for 10% off a 1-Year Digital-Only Subscription.
Offer valid through June 30 2025. Join Now.

References

