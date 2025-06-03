Motherhood, Medicine, & Vaccine Injury

In this deeply moving interview, registered nurse and mother Jennifer Walters shares her family’s powerful story of vaccine injury, medical awakening, and the fight for her son’s recovery. Drawing from both personal and professional experience, Jen offers rare insight into the intersection of modern medicine, parental intuition, and healing outside the system.
We discussed:
Her son’s sudden decline following routine childhood vaccinations
Early signs of injury and the dismissive response from medical professionals
The emotional toll of navigating a broken healthcare system
Her background growing up with a brain-injured sister — and how it shaped her instincts
How her nursing education conflicted with her lived experience
Finding support through other moms
The role of diet, detox, and holistic approaches in her son’s recovery
Lessons learned about trust, research, and informed decision-making
This interview is a must-watch for parents, practitioners, and anyone questioning mainstream narratives around health and healing.
References
What To Do About Your Brain-injured Child – Glenn Doman (Amazon)
Dohan, F. C. et al (1969). Relapsed Schizophrenics: More Rapid Improvement on a Milk- and Cereal-free Diet. The British Journal of Psychiatry.
Healing and Preventing Autism: A Complete Guide – Jenny Mccarthy (Amazon)
Mother Warriors: A Nation of Parents Healing Autism Against All – Jenny Mccarthy (Amazon)
Nourishing Traditions: The Cookbook That Challenges Politically Correct Nutrition and the Diet Dictocrats – Sally Fallon Morell (Amazon)
Bryan Autism Recovery, Not Born This Way – YouTube
Amalgam Illness: Diagnosis and Treatment – Dr Andrew Cutler (Amazon)
Fight Autism and Win – Jan Martin & Tressie Taylor
Imagine You Are An Aluminum Atom: Discussions With Mr. Aluminum – Dr. Chris Exley (Amazon)
The Age of Autism: Mercury, Medicine, and a Man-Made Epidemic – Dan Olmsted (Amazon)
The Autism Trust UK – Polly Tommey
