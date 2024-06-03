More people than ever are becoming aware of the COVID-19 Fraud, not just with regard to the purported tests, “responses” and vaccines but with the foundational claim that a pathogenic virus ‘SARS-CoV-2’ exists. However, the notion that there are “bio-weapons” and “gain of function” activities taking place keeps many people believing that the virus model may have some validity.

My latest essay focusses on the origins of the COVID-19 “lab leak” and ‘HIV insert’ narratives and why they continue to serve multiple pandemic industries. At the heart of it, an examination of gp120, a protein first described in 1984 and attributed to ‘HIV’, unravels the propagation of virological fraud into the present era…

👉👉 Please download the paper HERE