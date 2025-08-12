Florence vs The Germ Machine

When it comes to germ "theory" we are used to hearing names such as Louis Pasteur, Robert Koch and Joseph Lister. However, some mainstream sources are now listing Florence Nightingale as one of "germ theory's key 19th century figures"[1]. As we have not yet mentioned her in our videos, articles or books, we felt it was time to set the record straight...

The legendary nurse is credited with saving thousands of lives thanks to her focus on improved hygiene and environmental conditions. However, this does not equate to the validation of germ theory or the establishment of Koch's postulates. And we have previously explained why the hand-washing introduced by Ignaz Semmelweis did not support the pathogenicity of microbes either.

Nightingale certainly lived at the same time of Pasteur and Koch and would have been aware of their work. Fortunately she also published enough material at that time to reveal what she really thought about this matter. We are in the middle of a giant scam and exposing how such history is being doctored will help us all see a better way forward.

1. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Germ_theory%27s_key_19th_century_figures

