Drs Bailey Q&A 28 October 2025

We have just returned from an unforgettable experience at the 2025 Wise Traditions Conference in Salt Lake City. In view of all our new enquiries, we have decided to remove the paywall for this Q&A episode.

In the first half of this video we reflect on the emotional journey leading up to the trip, the surprise award we received for Integrity in Science, and what it meant to connect in person with so many of you who’ve supported our work for years.

Highlights of the event included conversations with Tom Cowan, Andy Kaufman, Sally Fallon Morell, and the fascinating Bigelsen brothers — as well as the sense of community and courage that filled every room.

It was a powerful reminder that this movement is growing — grounded in curiosity, honesty, and the desire for better health and truth.

🔗 Conference recordings available here: https://www.wisetraditions.org/recordings

In this episode we address the following:

Behind the Scenes of the Wise Traditions Conference, Utah, 2025 (00:00)

How to mitigate the effects of anaesthetics and painkillers pre and post surgery? (25:58)

How to treat piriformis syndrome/ischial bursitis? (30:47)

Alternatives to feeding a baby if breastfeeding is not working? (36:15)

Please explain MRSA (Methicillin Resistant Staph Aureus) and C. diff (Clostridium difficile) (40:33)

How to treat tonsillitis (52:41)

Selected photos from the Wise Traditions Conference 2025 by Eric Coppolino.

