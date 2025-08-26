'Air-Dropped' mRNA Vaccines

We are now many years into The COVID-19 Fraud & War on Humanity and its resulting destruction. While much of the damage was caused by unnecessary vaccines, the effect of fear propaganda should never be underestimated. As Dr Ulric Williams would say, “all disease comes from one of two places, either an unhealthy way of life…or else it comes from unhappiness in the mind and spirit.”

Unfortunately, as fast as we have provided refutations to the foundations of virology, “pandemics” and all related fields, new fear narratives seem to pop up. Often this is courtesy of purported freedom individuals as we witnessed with Peter McCullough’s Shedding Stories. Del Bigtree, Dr Joseph Mercola, and RFK Jr have also joined in with various “bioweapon” narratives.

In this video we dissect another scary story doing the rounds: air-dropped vaccines. Supposedly, aeroplanes could now be deployed to spray mRNA technology into the air to inoculate people whether they agree to it or not. However, what is the current state of the science and is it a distraction from what you should really be worried about?…

