Mark Bailey, Sally Fallon Morell & Samantha Bailey at the Wise Traditions Conference 2025. Photo courtesy of Eric F. Coppolino.

Thank you to all of our subscribers for your wonderful support over another year. So much of the feedback we get is truly heartfelt and our greatest reward is hearing that our work has made a real difference to you and your loved ones.

I am pleased to report that the Bailey family continues to thrive even though 2025 was peppered with more attacks aimed at me. In May the medical “authorities” announced another prosecution: this time for my 2022 video series of The Perth Group’s Yin & Yang of HIV. After trying to extort $160,000 from me for our 2020 publications, they have been attempting to take the COVID-19 “fines” even higher.

In June I was unexpectedly de-banked as the stooges tried to bankrupt me through several acts of perjury. Despite uncertainty about related travel restrictions at the time we were able to attend the incredible Wise Traditions Conference in a touch and go situation. By late October the High Court ruled that the “bankruptcy” was unlawful with my legal status being restored and the Medical Council ordered to pay court costs.

There are still matters before the court but Mark and I have uncovered plenty of interesting information while learning a great deal about law and the legal system. In 2026 we are going to bring you the full details of what has been going on and how we are bringing a final resolution to the affair.

We certainly have no plans to slow down with our publications and will continue to answer all of your questions that keep pouring in to our fortnightly Q&A Sessions. There is still so much work to be done as we critique the failed models and practices of the allopathic system. The good news is that we will be rediscovering true health and well-being in a more prosperous paradigm.

On that front and by popular request, our first feature presentation of 2026 is going to address one of the most famous veterinary “viruses” of all time!

🎄Christmas Message 🎄

Mark and I would like to wish everyone a peaceful Christmas and send our blessings for a joyful time with family and friends. Don’t forget to keep your health in mind during what should be festive celebration and restful period. It can certainly be a time to enjoy some special food (and drink) but our secret is not to over-indulge: leave a bit in reserve to savour the occasion even more!

As Christians, we sometimes get asked about our position on Christmas. Obviously the Scripture does not call for its observation or any particular “rituals”, some of which have pagan origins and are now largely commercial in nature. However, for us there is nothing wrong with a special day involving delicious foods, exchange of some thoughtful gifts and time with loved ones. If your heart is in the right place then you will be too…

Therefore, whether you eat or drink, or whatever you do, do all to the glory of God.

—1 Corinthians 10:31