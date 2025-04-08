A Farewell to Virology by Dr Mark Bailey was first published in 2022. The 28,000-word treatise exposed not only the lack of evidence for SARS-CoV-2, but also the entire virus model itself. The timeless work was, and remains, one of the most important bulwarks against virology's pseudoscience and the tyranny it fuels.

The essay has always been freely downloadable and by 2024 had obtained over 250,000 views on our website alone. The demand was high enough to see the subsequent development of French, German, Spanish, Japanese, and Finnish language versions, as well as a 3-part video series. And now we are pleased to announce that A Farewell to Virology in book form has arrived! Click 👉 HERE.

There are paperback and hardcover versions available at Lulu.com and both contain full colour pages. If you really want to support our work, please consider the special hardcover edition that features a cloth cover and dust jacket (apply the Lulu coupon code 'BAILEY20' for a 20% discount). Paperback and Kindle versions of A Farewell to Virology are also available at Amazon.com - if purchased there please post a review to encourage other people to discover this pivotal work.