10 Truths About Health We Were Never Taught

My husband Mark and I were trained as allopathic doctors and both worked for a couple of decades in the medical system. During this time we gained experience in number of different specialties and also worked as clinical trials physicians. It was a world immersed in tests, drugs, surgery and huge amounts of money.

In 2016, Mark exited his medical practice as he had lost belief in “conventional” medicine and realised that the healthcare system was a hoax. However, it was not until 2020 that we both woke up to the full nature of allopathy due to The COVID-19 Fraud. I never applied for a medical licence again and gladly left The Killing Fields.

Our new path brought us into contact with the work of Dr Ulric Williams who, like me, experienced a spiritual awakening to renounce allopathy and embrace naturopathy. In 2022 I had the honour of re-booting his writings in the book Terrain Therapy (How To Achieve Perfect Health Through Diet, Living Habits & Divine Thinking.) In this video, I outline ten of his best insights to help you achieve real health outside of the current medical system.

References